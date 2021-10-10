Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,175 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $117,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,008,000 after acquiring an additional 527,768 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 782.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 179,451 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 3.10.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

