Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 734,431 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,478,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $113,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 294,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 34,085 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

NYSE HOG opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

