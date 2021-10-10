Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE DDL opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.97. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $766,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $5,734,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

