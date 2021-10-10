DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Peter Solvik Sells 8,750 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $263.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.69. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of -305.85 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,048,000 after purchasing an additional 525,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

