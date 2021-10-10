DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Peter Solvik Sells 8,750 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $263.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.69. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of -305.85 and a beta of 0.92.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,048,000 after purchasing an additional 525,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
