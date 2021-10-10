Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

DPUKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Peel Hunt lowered Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of DPUKY stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.02. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

