Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 44,569 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 84,470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $1,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

