Doug Satzman Sells 21,135 Shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of XSPA opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.30. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 150.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. On average, research analysts expect that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.