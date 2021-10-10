DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 9.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRD opened at $8.46 on Friday. DRDGOLD Limited has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $731.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

DRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

DRDGOLD Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

