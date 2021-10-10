Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 70.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $26,001,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 26.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

