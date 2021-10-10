DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,126,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,978 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up 0.6% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $87,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after acquiring an additional 741,715 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,769,000 after buying an additional 635,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,095,000 after buying an additional 322,515 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after buying an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after buying an additional 966,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.06.

Shares of DD stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $87.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

