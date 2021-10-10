DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,591 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $3,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 277,803 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.06.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.68. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.