Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) & Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Financial Review

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dyadic International and Fate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 0 0 N/A Fate Therapeutics 0 4 11 0 2.73

Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $111.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.08%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Volatility and Risk

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -536.88% -43.25% -39.82% Fate Therapeutics -441.63% -27.96% -19.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Dyadic International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and Fate Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $1.60 million 90.03 -$9.32 million N/A N/A Fate Therapeutics $31.43 million 166.35 -$173.39 million ($1.52) -36.14

Dyadic International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Dyadic International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc. engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines. The company was founded by Mark A. Emalfarb in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, FL.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

