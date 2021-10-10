Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.30 Million

Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce $77.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.75 million and the highest is $89.86 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $13.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 476.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $362.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.67 million to $368.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $377.21 million, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $479.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. 1,675,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,634. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,428,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,944,455. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,077 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after buying an additional 875,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,096,000 after buying an additional 366,990 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after buying an additional 89,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after buying an additional 463,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

