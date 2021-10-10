Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,718 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $2,309,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 242.43%. Analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

