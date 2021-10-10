East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4,064.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 31,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.79.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

