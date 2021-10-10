Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.29

Shares of Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 48352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.19 million and a P/E ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds interests in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

