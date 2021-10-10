Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) vs. Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ecopetrol and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 13.23% 7.49% 2.95% Diamondback Energy -30.34% 9.49% 5.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ecopetrol and Diamondback Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 1 1 2 0 2.25 Diamondback Energy 0 3 22 0 2.88

Ecopetrol presently has a consensus price target of $13.57, suggesting a potential downside of 12.42%. Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $103.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.28%. Given Diamondback Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Dividends

Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ecopetrol pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diamondback Energy pays out 59.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Diamondback Energy has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Diamondback Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ecopetrol and Diamondback Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $13.66 billion 2.33 $2.06 billion $0.28 55.32 Diamondback Energy $2.81 billion 7.07 -$4.52 billion $3.04 36.15

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Diamondback Energy. Diamondback Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Ecopetrol on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Transportation and Logistics segment comprises of pipelines and other transportation activities. The Refining and Petrochemicals segment involves in refining activities and its products include motor fuels, fuel oils, and petrochemicals. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment involves in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

