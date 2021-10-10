Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $65.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,275,000 after purchasing an additional 52,101 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Edison International by 156.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Edison International by 84.4% in the first quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

