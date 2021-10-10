Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Lowered by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,148 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,659,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,780 shares of company stock worth $15,235,443 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

NYSE:EW opened at $108.73 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.