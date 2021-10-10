Electroneum Achieves Market Cap of $342.05 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $342.05 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 85.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,904,035,874 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

