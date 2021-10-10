Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,117 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $99.67 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

