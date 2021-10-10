Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 18.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.73. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.