Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.92 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Money Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Lennar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Lennar by 725.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Lennar by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.56.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

