Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $161.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $182.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

