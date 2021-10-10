Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

INVH opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

