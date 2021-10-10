Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

NYSE:GPC opened at $126.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.84. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.