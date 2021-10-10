Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELOX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELOX opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $137.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.