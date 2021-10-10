Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $33.61 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $33,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,900,000 after purchasing an additional 128,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after purchasing an additional 302,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $719,086,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.55.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $362.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

