Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,265 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.21% of Cognex worth $31,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8,305.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,844 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,040,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,516,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.28. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

