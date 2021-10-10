Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 8,803 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $48,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 125.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after purchasing an additional 564,585 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,676,000 after purchasing an additional 470,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $245.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of -295.18 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,090 shares of company stock worth $81,409,403. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

