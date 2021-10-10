Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ENZ opened at $3.99 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.40 million, a PE ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enzo Biochem stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of technology solutions and platforms to clinical laboratories, specialty clinics and researchers and physicians globally. It operates through the following segments: Enzo Clinical Laboratory Services, Enzo Life Sciences Products, and Enzo Therapeutics.

