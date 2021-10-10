EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $100.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.57.

EOG stock opened at $90.53 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $90.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after purchasing an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,673,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

