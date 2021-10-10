Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $1.40 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 469.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

