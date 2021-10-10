Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 6,300 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $37.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.72 million. Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.26%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

