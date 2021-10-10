Ergoteles LLC Invests $190,000 in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $70,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,610 shares of company stock worth $127,309 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIRM opened at $16.68 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

MIRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

