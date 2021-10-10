Ergoteles LLC Invests $207,000 in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $963.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

