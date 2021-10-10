Ergoteles LLC Invests $232,000 in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 368,834 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after acquiring an additional 812,897 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 446,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $22.93 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $863.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

