Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

