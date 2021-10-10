Ergoteles LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the first quarter worth $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chase by 105.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chase by 23.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chase by 76.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $101,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $332,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $959.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.70. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $95.04 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

