Eristica 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (ERT)

Eristica (CURRENCY:ERT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Eristica coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Eristica has a market cap of $285,862.48 and approximately $2.00 worth of Eristica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eristica has traded 252.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Eristica

Eristica (ERT) is a coin. Eristica’s total supply is 230,502,120 coins and its circulating supply is 172,481,794 coins. The official message board for Eristica is blog.eristica.com . Eristica’s official website is eristica.com . Eristica’s official Twitter account is @EsportsDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Esports.com is an Ethereum based platform where gamers and gaming fans are able to share, curate and enjoy content together or participate in and contribute to events. The one-stop service platform is slipt in 3 mains branches: education, entertainment, and statistics. Users can participate in creating content for these areas by writing guides or producing videos. Esports.com platform is powered by the Esports Reward Tokens (ERT) which is used to pay for training, acquiring in-game items, hardware merchandising, unlocking the premium subscription tiers, rewards for creating content and unlocking exclusive content. “

Buying and Selling Eristica

