Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Position Cut by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,878 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150,681 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ETON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $2,014,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

