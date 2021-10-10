Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 11,115 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.20% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 414,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 143,905 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 301,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 248,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period.

CFO stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average is $71.54. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $75.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

