Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

