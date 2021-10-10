Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,600 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $137,618,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

