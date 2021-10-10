Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,041,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $5,107,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $6,925,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

