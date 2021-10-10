Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $925,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST opened at $451.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $452.22 and a 200 day moving average of $407.47. The company has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $470.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

