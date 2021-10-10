Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 135.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,645 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5,867.2% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 831,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,557,000 after acquiring an additional 817,356 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,459,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after acquiring an additional 718,813 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,143,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,657,000 after acquiring an additional 659,454 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,022,000.

NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $21.23 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49.

