Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 296 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $389.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.54. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $390.94.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

