Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,220,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $497,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 246.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

ES opened at $85.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day moving average is $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

