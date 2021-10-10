Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to announce $430.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $421.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $440.10 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $408.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,587,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.69. 1,120,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,628. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average is $112.38. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $89.65 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

